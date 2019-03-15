Multiple injuries reported after bus accident at MS/LA state line

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WVUE) - An accident involving a flipped bus on Interstate 10 eastbound at the Louisiana/Mississippi state line has traffic at a standstill.
The accident is at mile marker 1 near the exit to John C. Stennis Space Center.
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said the bus ran off the interstate, hitting a sign and then a tree.
American Medical Response has confirmed the bus had 25 passengers and 13 are being treated for injuries. At least one person was flown to University Medical Center in New Orleans and another was taken to USA Medical Center in Mobile, AL.
Eleven others were transported to Garden Park in Gulfport and Hancock Medical Center in Bay St. Louis
The bus was coming from New Orleans and headed to Biloxi. Golden Gulf is the name of the bus company involved and is located on the Mississippi coast. It only has one vehicle in its fleet, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
The company was cited in November for a vehicle maintenance violation, indicating the vehicle had “No or defective bus emergency exits.”
St. Tammany Parish Fire Dist. 1 is assisting Mississippi officials. The West Hancock Fire Department is also on scene.
One lane of the interstate reopened around 3 p.m.
