Middle school girls get special look at careers in technology fields

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - On Friday, Mar. 15, girls got a small taste of the exciting world of technology.
A group called Louisiana Women in Technology gathered about 80 middle schools students from the Baton Rouge area at BRCC to learn a little about programming, robotics, and other exciting careers involving technology. Students often already have a career picked out by high school, so the people behind this learning session wanted to meet specifically with middle school students.
“We’d like to introduce them early to technology and say they might be a little intimidated by the programming and everything, but we’re showing that it’s easy and anyone can do it. It’s just small steps to build up to these large programs,” said Kristen Reeves with Louisiana Women in Technology.
All of Friday’s mentors and volunteers were women who work in the technology field.
