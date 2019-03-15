Love Heals hosts free clinic offering eye exams, dental work

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s important to stay on top of your health, but just in case you’ve missed a few check-ups, doctors in Baton Rouge are on standby to help.
“It’s a different thing,” said Marcus Foxworth. “I didn’t know all those people were going to be here.”
Patience is the name of the game and Foxworth doesn’t mind waiting. He says where he’s from, he’s never seen anything like it: a building packed with hundreds of people waiting in line for free healthcare.
Continuing through Saturday, Mar. 16, the Baton Rouge Airport multiplex building will take shape as the Love Heals Free Clinic.
Just about every healthcare provider you can think of is volunteering. Dr. Coleatha Fowler-Walker works for Care South Dental and Medial off Florida Boulevard. She says the majority of people want dental work, but some patients need wellness checks and screenings.
“It’s just about making sure their labs are within normal ranges,” she said.
David Carter, DDS with Smile Studio Family Dentistry & Orthodontics in Zachary brought his entire staff along to give back. He and others from around the parish are providing teeth cleanings, x-rays, fillings, and extractions.
Organizers say thousands are without healthcare and the majority of patients visiting the free clinic come for the free dental work. Longtime dentist Hugh McKnight, DDS says it’s unfortunate, but due to certain circumstances, but most people don’t see the dentist until they have a pressing issue, but that’s also when care can be the most expensive. These free cleanings and minimal procedures can save a lot of headache in the long run.
“Lots of times, the lack of money dictates how much dentistry they have done and generally speaking, the need exceeds the financial needs,” McKnight said.
Organizer of the event and District 6 Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis says in 2018, the event provided more than half a million dollars in dental services.
“The goal of the clinic is not only for today and tomorrow to get served, but to connect them with providers after the clinic for ongoing healthcare,” Lewis said.
“It also speaks to the need for healthcare access,” Mayor Sharon Weston Broome added. “It also speaks to the need that some people don’t have the resources for the healthcare they need.”
Medical providers say a lot of the patients seeking help are underserved; this free clinic feels that void.
Optometrists were also on hand providing eye exams and glasses.
The clinic will open Saturday, Mar. 16 from 7 a.m. to 7 pm. It’s located at the Baton Rouge Airport Multiplex Building at 4400 Airpark Blvd.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.