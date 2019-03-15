La. teacher starts Rubik’s Cube club; several students can solve cube in under 30 seconds

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A teacher at Louisiana Key Academy, a charter school for children with dyslexia, has started a Rubik’s Cube club, and the kids in it are now headed to a world tournament.
The club, called the LKA Cubers, has 15 5th grade members. The teacher, Saffron Cannon, says seven of the members can solve the cube. Five of those can do it in less than a minute and three of those five can solve the cube in just 30 seconds.
This is especially astounding considering it’s estimated just 3 percent of the world’s population can solve a Rubik’s Cube at all.
The club plans to attend a worldwide tournament Apr. 6.
