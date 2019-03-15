Free medical, dental, vision clinic coming to north Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A free, two-day medical, dental, and vision clinic is coming to north Baton Rouge Friday, Mar. 15 and Saturday, Mar. 16.
The clinic will be held at the Multiplex Building at the Baton Rouge Airport, located on Airpark Boulevard near the airport. The clinic will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.
Patients will be able to get eye exams with prescription and glasses, dental fillings, cleanings and extractions, as well as diabetes and blood pressure screenings, flu shots, haircuts, lifestyle counseling, and other community resources, all for free.
Participants will be seen on a first come, first serve basis. Appointments will not be made in advance. Space is limited, so those wishing to participate are encourage to come early. All patients should bring their current prescribed medications. Participants will not be asked to show any proof of insurance, employment, income, ID, or immigration status.
All are welcome to receive these free services.
The clinic is in need of volunteer licensed dentists and hygienists. Those wishing to volunteer are encourage to simply show up at the event.
