Former LSU alum to be in new ‘Nancy Drew’ movie

(WAFB) - A former LSU alum landed a role in the new ‘Nancy Drew’ film. Mackenzie “Mack” Graham, 19, who has been in several roles in films shot in Louisiana will play the role of Bess Marvin in “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase.”
The film is out in theaters now.
At 12-years-old, Graham joined a local performing arts academy where dancing, singing and vocal classes. She later become interested in pursuing an acting career in film and signed up with an agent when she was in middle school. She started audition for roles throughout Louisiana and the Southeast.
Graham only attended LSU for a semester before she got her big break landing the role of “Bug” in “Darlin',” which premiered at the SWSX Film Fest in Austin last Saturday night. She booked her first television role in “The Purge,” filming in New Orleans.
