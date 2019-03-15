FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers through morning; cold parade day Saturday

By Diane Deaton | March 15, 2019 at 4:56 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 4:56 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Doppler radar is sowing a few isolated storms and scattered showers that will likely continue through the morning commute.

As expected, temperatures are considerably cooler than Thursday, starting out Friday in the low-to-mid 50°s. There won’t be much of a warm-up today, thanks to 40 - 50 percent rain coverage.

The high will only reach 60°.

Overnight we’re keeping a 50 percent coverage of rain.

Parade day Saturday will start in the low-to-mid 40°s with lingering isolated showers early. Highs on Saturday only getting into the upper 50°s.

