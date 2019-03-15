FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday to be cool, cloudy for St. Patrick’s Day parade

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We will stay under the clouds through Friday evening and night. South Louisiana is not finished with rain either. Isolated to scattered showers will continue with a few of those rain pockets continuing into the overnight hours. In fact, we could still be looking at a light shower or two on Doppler radar early Saturday, but the rain should be coming to an end by the mid-morning.
Therefore, you can plan on a dry, but cloudy Wearin’ of the Green parade Saturday morning. Be sure to dress the kids for it. Daybreak temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s for Baton Rouge, with parade-time temperatures in the 50s. We should get some breaks in the clouds Saturday afternoon, but it stays mostly cloudy, with temperatures struggling to reach the 60s for the capital region.
Clouds will thin from Saturday into Sunday, becoming fair to partly cloudy by Sunday afternoon. Sunday morning will be the coolest of the week, with sunrise temperatures in the low 40s for Baton Rouge. The sunshine should help warm Sunday afternoon temperatures into the mid to upper 60s.
Temperatures will be rebounding through the work week with most of the WAFB region back into the 70s by Wednesday or Thursday. More importantly, the forecast stays dry from Monday through Friday. Unfortunately, rain returns to First Alert extended outlook for next weekend (Mar. 23 and 24), with isolated to scattered rains expected Saturday and rain likely Sunday.
