EXCLUSIVE LOOK: KSLA Investigates 80 harrowing minutes

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - When police Officer Brittney Mackey rolled up to St. Vincent Avenue at Natalie Street in Shreveport, the time stamp on her patrol unit’s dash camera read 10:51 a.m. More police units from throughout the city were racing to the Caddo Heights neighborhood, but Mackey was the first officer to arrive on the scene.
Minutes earlier, on that 12th of April 2018 morning, a frantic 911 caller, later identified as Anita Williams, had pleaded for help.
Out of breath, her voice cracking with panic, Williams told the operator that a man named Johnathan Robinson was firing shots from inside the home at 1301 Natalie St.
Patrolling solo, Mackey heard a second round of gunshots before parking her police car on St. Vincent Avenue, out of sight from the suspect.
She came under fire a few moments after getting out of her car and radioing into dispatch that she was on the scene.
Robinson, armed with a 7.62-by-39 semi-automatic rifle, was using a thin row of trees and parked vehicles as cover to take several shots at Mackey and pin her down.
“I’ve got gunfire coming,” Mackey is heard saying over her police radio in between rounds of gunfire ricocheting off trees. “He’s firing at me.”
“We’re trying to get to you,” a fellow officer radioed Mackey. “Hold what you got.”
“We’re coming to you,” said another.
Before backup arrived, the microphone on Mackey’s dash camera captures her uttering a small prayer: “God give me strength.”
Less than two minutes later, police Cpls. Joshua Pettigrew and Greg Walker arrived on the scene.
As Mackey radios out directions on how to approach her position safely, Robinson greets Pettigrew and Walker with a spray of bullets.
“I do not have eyes on him anymore,” Mackey calls out. “He’s moved back into the house.”
The Natalie Street residence in which Robinson holed up is a small red brick, ranch home at the end of a cul-de-sac, which then turns left into Magazine Street, a dead-end road.
According to Williams, Robinson had been in a prior domestic relationship with her daughter Rannita “NuNu” Williams, a 27-year-old mother of three.
That morning, intent on killing his ex-girlfriend, Robinson kicked in the deadbolted front door to the home and started shooting.
Anita Williams and her son Jemarcey were able to escape.
But at the outset of the standoff, Shreveport police feared that Robinson was holding all three hostage at gunpoint and that one or more may have already been shot.
Over the police radio, a dispatcher asks, “Unit one-seventy, or anyone who can verify if there’s some people shot at Natalie and St. Vincent?”
“Dispatch, hold what you got; we’re trying to see right now,” an officer radioes back.
Several minutes later, a female officer is captured on three different dash camera videos holding Anita Williams’ hand and hurriedly escorting the sobbing mother out of harm’s way.
A male officer radioing dispatch says, “We have that mother out of the residence. She’s secure now, she’s not been shot.”
Following Robinson’s first volley of gunfire, two Special Response Team members - Cpls. Landry Ductoe and Michael Gerbine - arrived on the scene along with Shreveport police detectives J.R. Elie and R. Turpen.
Elie and Turpen jumped a backyard fence at a home on Magazine Street in hopes of getting a better look at the Natalie Street residence and trying to get some reconnaissance on Robinson’s position inside the home.
Initially, Ducote and Gerbine joined the detectives before deciding to cross Magazine Street and set up for an encounter with Robinson. But as the two corporals took off running for the other side of the street, Robinson opened fire once again with bullets skipping off the concrete and narrowly missing them.
As more units responded to the scene, police negotiator Cpl. Rachel Aikire made contact with Robinson by using his new girlfriend Shareka Taylor’s cell phone. But in the beginning, Robinson had little interest in talking with Taylor and kept hanging up.
Then, just before Robinson started shooting again, a Shreveport police officer called out over the radio, “He’s counting down, we’ve got to go. Active shooter, active shooter.”
“He’s in a sniper position, he’s in a sniper position,” another officer can be heard saying on a police cruiser’s dash camera. “Get down, goddamn it.”
“Yeah, he is actively firing,” a third officer says.
Throughout the ordeal, Shreveport police fired only two shots. Two rounds meant to disable the car Robinson left running in the driveway when he barged into the Williams home.
A call goes out over the radio: “Let all area personnel know that there's going to be two rounds discharged, from a silent weapon, to in-opt the vehicle running in the driveway.”
Turns out, those shots were louder than police anticipated. And when Robinson hears the double bang, he shoots back at the officers once again.
All told, Robinson fired almost 30 rounds at officers.
At times, police were uncertain exactly where the gunshots were coming from, with Mackey imploring someone backing her up to get north of the house with a pair of binoculars so those who were pinned down could get their sights on Robinson.
“Yeah, we’re working on getting SRT to you guys,” an officer is heard responding to Mackey over the police radio. “Bear with us for a minute; we’re reaching out.”
During another round of gunfire, officers taking cover behind a police car believe Robinson is now outside lying on the ground under a vehicle near the home’s front door.
Another officer who can be heard on dash camera video thinks Robinson is shooting from a crawl space beneath the residence.
As the 80-minute standoff continued, police learned when Mackey arrived on the scene, Robinson already forced Rannita Williams to get on Facebook Live with a cell phone and to live stream the active shooting from inside the home.
In the background of the stream, Robinson is seen walking back and forth with the rifle, yelling at Rannita, demanding that she apologize to Taylor, his girlfriend.
Gunshots also can be heard in the video. And investigators would later determine that those were the first shots fired when Mackey arrived on the scene.
Tragically, Robinson turned his rifle on Rannita at that point and fatally shot her several times.
Well more than an hour into the violent confrontation, the decision is finally made for police to storm the house and take Robinson down.
With SRT members and uniformed officers surrounding the house from a safe distance, close to a dozen heavily armed officers are ready to begin the assault when Robinson indicates to police that he is ready to walk out and surrender.
“Units on the perimeter,” radioes an officer. “If he comes out, let SRT handle the takedown.”
But instead of immediately coming out, Robinson fires on police one last time, striking Robert Entrekin in the officer’s right wrist.
“I’ve been hit,” Entreikin says over his radio. “Officer hit.”
Dispatch and other officers on the scene immediately try to pinpoint Entrekin’s location and learn the severity of his injury.
“Injured unit, what’s your location?” a supervisor asks over the radio.
Several moments pass with no reply then the supervisor calls out again, this time in a more anxious tone. “Injured unit, respond!”
“I’m behind a tree,” Entrekin says over the radio. “I’m going to try and crawl out and get to the road, which would be the road south of the house.”
Moments later, video from a police drone and the dash camera of a police car parked on Camille Street show an ambulance pull up beside a small green house. A few minutes later, Entrekin is wheeled to the ambulance on a stretcher.
Shortly after an officer informs the others that Entrekin is safe and on his way to the hospital, another call goes out over the radio.
“Units listen, we can see him. He's right here at the front door, squatting down with a white shirt on.”
The police drone captures video of Robinson coming out of the home, walking off the porch and lying face down in the front yard. Officers rush in. A short struggle ensues, but Robinson is quickly subdued and handcuffed.
After his arrest, SRT cleared the residence, finding Robinson’s rifle and - according to court testimony by police Sgt. Jeff Brown - more ammunition.
Nine months later and facing the death penalty, Robinson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and seven counts of attempting to murder police officers.
