Early voting begins Mar. 16 for Mar. 30 election

(WAFB) - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is encouraging Louisiana resident to vote early for the special general/municipal primary election on Mar. 30.
Early voting for the election begins Saturday, Mar. 16 and continues through Saturday, Mar. 23. Early voting will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Mar. 17, which is St. Patrick’s Day.
For the special general election, there are three candidate runoff elections in state representative districts 17, 18, and 62 in seven parishes. There are also 42 candidate races and 33 propositions in 30 parishes for the municipal primary.
Voters can use Louisiana’s Geaux Vote app to find out where they can vote and what’s on their ballot. Voters can also go online here to access that information.
Those wishing to vote early can do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations. For a full list of voting locations, click here.
In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID, or a photo ID, voters can now also use a digital license via the LA Wallet app as an acceptable form of ID at their polling location.
Election Day on Saturday, Mar. 30 is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, call the Elections Division at 800-883-2805 or email elections@sos.la.gov.
