Cat shot in head with arrow

WELSH, LA (KPLC) - A cat survived being shot in the head with an arrow Wednesday, authorities in Welsh said.
Officials with the Welsh Police Department posted on Facebook, Friday that they are asking for the public’s help finding out information about the incident.
Police received a call around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, that the pet had been shot with an arrow. When officers arrived, the arrow was still lodged in the cat’s head.
The cat was treated and is still alive.
Welsh police ask anyone with information about the crime to contact the police department at 337-734-2626 or the detective’s division at 337-734-3793. Det. T. Guillory is investigating.
