Arrest made after teen killed, body dumped in Amite River; 1 still wanted

UPDATE - MAR. 15
An arrest has been made after the body of a missing teenager was found in the Amite River. Officials with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are still looking for one other person in connection with the case.
The teen was identified as Timmy Daniels, 18.
Law enforcement officials have arrested Jesse James Schiele, 31. Police say Schiele was found in a Zachary home with a nine millimeter pistol. The weapon was previously reported stolen by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) on Nov. 9, 2018.
Scheile was previously convicted on felony charges in 2011 and 2014, according to Department of Correction’s records provided to EBRSO. Scheile was on parole for the 2014 conviction for a felon in possession of a firearm charge, police say.
He was arrested Mar. 13 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on firearms charges not related to the murder. He will be transported to the East Feliciana Parish Prison for booking in the near future.
Edward Charles Brooks, 30, is still wanted in connection to the case. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Brooks should be considered armed and dangerous.
Both suspects are facing a second degree murder charge.
Brooks’ address is listed in Pineville, but he’s believed to be staying in the Baton Rouge area, officials say.
The investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE - MAR. 11
The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found in the Amite River on Saturday, Mar. 9 as that of Timmy Daniels, 18, of Baton Rouge.
Daniel was last seen in Baton Rouge around Feb. 10.
Sheriff Jeff Travis says the case is being investigated as a homicide, but the circumstances surrounding the death are currently unknown. The coroner’s office in East Feliciana Parish says Daniels’ cause of death was a gunshot wound.
ORIGINAL STORY
Officials with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office (EFPSO) said Saturday, Mar. 9 they are investigating after a body was found in the Amite River around noon.
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeffery Travis said his office received a call that fishermen had discovered the body in the Amite River.
According to Travis, investigators are also communicating with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), in addition to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) in the event investigators learn the case falls outside of EFPSO’s jurisdiction since the body was found near the East Baton Rouge-East Feliciana parish line.
“We don’t know how long the body has been in the water at this time which makes it difficult of us to say more. It remains under investigation at this time and we are working as fast as we can to get to the bottom of this,” said Travis.
The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time. No race or gender was provided by investigators.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
