After tough week for LSU, Tiger fans still upset, but remain optimistic

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The upset in Nashville is just salt in the wound for LSU fans.
Coach Will Wade’s suspension has left many fans still upset a week later.
“You know, he got us here,” Patrick Babin said. “Without him, we’re probably not here.”
Babin was among a group of Tiger fans at Walk-On’s hoping for a win.
"I think that LSU jumped the gun on this situation,” Babin said. “I think they should've waited for the whole investigation to be over before they ever jumped, you know, jumped the gun on it."
Some, like LSU student, Derick Bercegeay, say they understand why the university made the decision.
“I hate seeing Will Wade gone, but we got to do what we got to do,” Bercegeay said. “We’re having a great season and we can’t have the wins vacated or get a post season ban, but I’m glad Smart’s back.”
One thing had everyone cheering though: the return of star freshman, Javonte Smart.
"I was really glad to see that he was able to play and I think, you know, seeing on social media, all the players are very excited about it too,” said recent LSU graduate, Paul Videau.
"We don't know if he did anything wrong. Maybe Will did something, probably not. Free Will Wade. But we do know that Jevonte Smart is just a kid. He wants to play basketball,” Bercegeay said. “He's trying to support his family and he deserves it. He deserves his chance.”
Looking ahead, some want Athletic Director Joe Alleva to go.
"I think he needs to go back where he came from,” Babin said.
Others remain optimistic about the future of the season.
“We’re going to make a run this year,” Bercegeay said. “I can feel it."
