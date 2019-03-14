Woman sentenced to nearly 10 years in jail for scamming FEMA out of money after 2016 flood

“This conviction and sentence serve notice that our office and the National Center for Disaster Fraud take seriously crimes involving disaster relief fraud. Those, like this defendant, whose criminal behavior interferes with tax dollars of hardworking citizens will always be a top priority of this office. I want to thank our prosecutors, the U.S. Department of Labor, Office on Inspector General, the FBI, and the Louisiana Workforce Commission, whose joint efforts brought this defendant to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin.