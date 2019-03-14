Woman sentenced to nearly 10 years in jail for scamming FEMA out of money after 2016 flood

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A woman has been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining money from FEMA after the August 2016 historic flooding.
U.S. Chief Judge Shelly Dick sentenced Renata Foreman, 39, of Independence, to 111 months in prison after she was convicted of multiple counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Foreman was also sentenced to five years of supervised release once she’s released from prison.
Officials with the Department of Justice say after the flooding, Foreman submitted about 55 fraudulent applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance using stolen identities.
During the trial, evidence was presented that showed Foreman kept notebooks with personal information of the numerous people she used in her scheme. Evidence also showed Foreman submitted fraudulent claims from multiple locations in New Orleans and nearby areas. When she committed the crime, Foreman was living in a federal halfway house due to her 2013 convictions for mail fraud, theft of government funds, and identity theft.
“This conviction and sentence serve notice that our office and the National Center for Disaster Fraud take seriously crimes involving disaster relief fraud. Those, like this defendant, whose criminal behavior interferes with tax dollars of hardworking citizens will always be a top priority of this office. I want to thank our prosecutors, the U.S. Department of Labor, Office on Inspector General, the FBI, and the Louisiana Workforce Commission, whose joint efforts brought this defendant to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin.
