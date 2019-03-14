WANTED: Man accused of insurance fraud

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Detectives with Louisiana State Police are searching for a man accused of insurance fraud.
Officials say in May of 2017, Joshua Leonard O’Neal, 31, submitted a certificate of insurance to a company trying to become a contract installer. Numerous inaccuracies, spelling errors, non-affiliated insurance companies/carriers, as well as a forged signature were observed on the document.
O’Neal is described as a black male who is 5′ 11″ tall, weighing about 140 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
