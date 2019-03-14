Towing vessel sinks in Mississippi River near LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A towing vessel has sunk in the Mississippi River near LSU in Baton Rouge, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Four people on board the Michelle Ann vessel were rescued by another tug boat. The Coast Guard is at the scene investigating the cause of the incident.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also at the scene and is using sonar to locate the sunken vessel in the river.
A Coast Guard spokesperson said there were no injuries and no pollution reports due to the vessel sinking.
There are no river closures at this time.
This is a developing news story. WAFB is sending a crew to the scene and will update this story when more information is available.
