Terrytown murder suspect makes court appearance

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA (WVUE) - A status court hearing was held Thursday for the man accused of using a hammer to kill three kids and his girlfriend in Terrytown.
The suspect, Terrance Leonard was back in court to face an additional count of first-degree murder.
Leonard came and went quickly Thursday in commissioners court as his court appointed attorney have a re-assertation of rights.
He was originally booked last Wednesday on three counts of first degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder. But, after 14-year-old Nashawna Riley succumbed to her injuries yesterday and was pronounced dead, Leonard is now booked on four counts of first degree murder.
Prosecutors also noted that Leonard was supposed to appear in a separate courtroom today for failing to pay off court fees from an unrelated charge that he plead guilty to over a year ago and already had a bench warrant out for his arrest when he was taken in last week.
Authorities say Leonard confessed to killing his girlfriend Kristina Riley with a hammer after he first attacked her three children and her niece while they slept.
Now, the only surviving victim from that attack is 12-year-old Adrianna Riley who we’re told is currently in stable condition at the hospital.
Leonard is still being held without bond.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.