St. Patrick’s Day blood drive being held Mar. 16

Donations take about an hour to complete. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing the Fast Track Health History on the day they donate. That form can be filled out here. Donors must be at least 16-years-old, weigh at least 110 lbs, and be in good health. There are additional height/weight requirements for those 22 and younger. Also, donors who are 16 and 17-year-old must have signed permission from a parent or legal guardian.