St. Patrick’s Day blood drive being held Mar. 16

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Vitalant is hosting a blood drive this St. Patrick’s Day weekend so donors can help save patients in need.
Donors can give blood on Saturday, Mar. 16 at 8234 One Calais Ave. Donors will receive a Save the Humans water bottle and a $25 Amazon gift card.
Call 877-25VITAL to schedule an appointment, or go online here.
Donations take about an hour to complete. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing the Fast Track Health History on the day they donate. That form can be filled out here. Donors must be at least 16-years-old, weigh at least 110 lbs, and be in good health. There are additional height/weight requirements for those 22 and younger. Also, donors who are 16 and 17-year-old must have signed permission from a parent or legal guardian.
