Southern University baseball 2019 schedule
Southern Baseball (Source: Josh Auzenne)
March 14, 2019 at 4:06 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 4:06 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Below is the 2019 schedule for Southern University baseball. The table will be updated with results when they are available.

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (CT) RESULTS
Fri,  Feb 15 Florida A&M Wesley-Barrow Stadium -- W, 6-3
Sat,  Feb 16 Grambling State Wesley-Barrow Stadium -- W, 6-5
Sun,  Feb 17 Alcorn State New Orleans, La. | Maestri Field -- W, 12-9
Mon,  Feb 18 Air Force Baton Rouge, La. | Alex Box Stadium -- L, 13-0
Sun,  Feb 24 Northwestern State Natchoitoches, La. -- L, 13-6
Sun,  Feb 24 Northwestern State Natchoitoches, La. -- W, 7-5
Wed,  Feb 27 LSU Baton Rouge, LA -- L, 17-4
Fri,  Mar 01 Eastern Illinois Lee Hines Field -- W, 10-8
Fri,  Mar 01 Eastern Illinois Lee Hines Field -- L, 4-2
Sat,  Mar 02 Eastern Illinois Lee-Hines Field -- W, 5-3
Sat,  Mar 02 Eastern Illinois Lee-Hines Field -- L, 6-1
Wed,  Mar 06 Southern Miss Hattiesburg, Miss. -- L, 8-3
Fri,  Mar 08 Arkansas-Pine Bluff * Lee-Hines Field -- W, 16-4
Fri,  Mar 08 Arkansas-Pine Bluff * Lee-Hines Field -- W, 9-4
Sat,  Mar 09 Arkansas-Pine Bluff * Lee-Hines Field -- W, 16-13
Tue,  Mar 12 ULM Monroe, La. -- L, 10-6
Fri,  Mar 15 Texas Southern * Houston, Texas 5:00 p.m.
Sat,  Mar 16 Texas Southern * Houston, Texas 2:00 p.m.
Sun,  Mar 17 Texas Southern * Houston, Texas 1:00 p.m.
Tue,  Mar 19 Lamar Beaumont, TX 6:00 p.m.
Fri,  Mar 22 Grambling State * Lee Hines Field 6:00 p.m.
Sat,  Mar 23 Grambling State * Lee-Hines Field 3:00 p.m.
Sun,  Mar 24 Grambling State * Lee-Hines Field 1:00 p.m.
Tue,  Mar 26 New Orleans New Orleans, La 6:30 p.m.
Wed,  Mar 27 Northwestern State Lee-Hines Field Canceled (Weather)
Fri,  Mar 29 Prairie View * Lee-Hines Field 6:00 p.m.
Sat,  Mar 30 Prairie View * Lee Hines Field 3:00 p.m.
Sun,  Mar 31 Prairie View * Lee Hines Field 1:00 p.m.
Tue,  Apr 02 Nicholls Thibodaux, LA 6:00 p.m.
Fri,  Apr 05 Memphis Memphis, TN 6:00 p.m.
Sat,  Apr 06 Memphis Memphis, TN 2:00 p.m.
Sun,  Apr 07 Memphis Memphis, TN 1:00 p.m.
Tue,  Apr 09 LSU Lee-Hines Field 6:30 p.m.
Wed,  Apr 10 New Orleans Lee-Hines Field 6:00 p.m.
Fri,  Apr 12 Arkansas-Pine Bluff * Pine Bluff, AR 3:00 p.m.
Sat,  Apr 13 Arkansas-Pine Bluff * Pine Bluff, AR 2:00 p.m.
Sun,  Apr 14 Arkansas-Pine Bluff * Pine Bluff, AR 1:00 p.m.
Tue,  Apr 16 Alcorn State * Lee Hines Field 6:00 p.m.
Fri,  Apr 19 Texas Southern * Lee Hines Field 6:00 p.m.
Sat,  Apr 20 Texas Southern * Lee Hines Field 3:00 p.m.
Sun,  Apr 21 Texas Southern * Lee Hines Field 1:00 p.m.
Tue,  Apr 23 ULM Lee Hines Field 6:00 p.m.
Fri,  Apr 26 Grambling State * Grambling, LA 6:00 p.m.
Sat,  Apr 27 Grambling State * Grambling, LA 3:00 p.m.
Sun,  Apr 28 Grambling State * Grambling, LA 1:00 p.m.
Wed,  May 01 Nicholls Lee Hines Field 6:00 p.m.
Fri,  May 03 Prairie View * Prairie View, TX 3:00 p.m.
Sat,  May 04 Prairie View * Prairie View, TX 2:00 p.m.
Sun,  May 05 Prairie View * Prairie View, TX 1:00 p.m.
Tue,  May 07 New Orleans New Orleans, La. 6:00 p.m.
Wed,  May 08 Alcorn State * Natchez, MS TBA
Wed,  May 15 SWAC Tournament * Wesley-Barrow Stadium TBA
Fri,  May 31 NCAA Regionals TBD TBA
Fri,  Jun 07 NCAA SUPER REGIONALS TBD TBA
Sat,  Jun 15 COLLEGE WORLD SERIES TBD TBA
Sat,  Jun 15 COLLEGE WORLD SERIES TBD TBA
