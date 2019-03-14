Southern defense works on stopping the run during spring practices

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern football team is a week into its spring practice, just like LSU.
And, along the line of scrimmage, the Jags defense is trying to keep up with five returning starters on the offensive line and some experienced talent at running back.
Head coach Dawson Odums has said discipline is the focus this spring and that includes stopping the run.
“We started on that this year already, trying to get our players to understand what and how we’re going to fit different gaps and different schemes, as far as defense goes and I think we’re moving in that direction," said co-defensive coordinator Lionel Washington. "Last year, we got gashed some in the run game and this year, I think we’re going to be a lot better because we’re going to have a better understanding of how we’re going to fit and do this a little differently.”
The Jags will continue with spring workouts until April 9.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.