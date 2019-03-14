Source: Defensive tackle Malcom Brown agrees to three-year deal with Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints have addressed one of their biggest offseason needs. Sources confirm to FOX 8 sports that the Saints have agreed to a three-year deal with defensive tackle Malcom Brown.
Brown, 25, has spent his entire career with New England where he was a first round pick in 2015. Brown, who starred at the University of the Texas, is listed at 6′2 and 320 pounds. In four seasons with the Patriots, Brown has complied 186 tackles, 8.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries.
The NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport first reported the transaction and said the contract is worth $15 million in total value.
