No. 1 seed LSU set to face No. 8 seed Florida in SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, TN (WAFB) - No. 1 seed LSU now knows it will face No. 8 seed Florida after the Gators beat No. 9 seed Arkansas, 66-50, in the SEC Tournament Thursday.
LSU (26-5, 16-2) will take on Florida (18-14, 9-9) Friday at noon on ESPN.
Florida stopped a three-game losing streak with Thursday’s victory against the Razorbacks.
The Tigers, winners of five in a row, have played in seven overtime games this season, two of those games have come against Florida.
LSU and Florida split the two-game series 1-1.
The Gators won the first matchup against LSU in Baton Rouge, 82-77, and LSU bounced back to beat Florida in Gainesville, 79-78.
GAME 1 LEADERS:
Florida:
KeVaughn Allen: 21 points
Noah Locke: 15 points, 5 rebounds
Kevarrius Hayes: 10 points, 7 rebounds
LSU:
Skylar Mays: 18 points
Naz Reid: 16 points, 15 rebounds
Tremont Waters: 10 points
Kavell Bigby-Williams: 10 points, 6 rebounds
Maron Taylor: 10 points, 5 rebounds
GAME 2 LEADERS:
Florida:
Jaylen Hudson: 33 points
Keyontae Johnson: 15 points, 3 rebounds
Kevarrius Hayes: 8 points, 15 rebounds
LSU:
Javonte Smart: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
Skylar Mays: 11 points
Naz Reid: 9 points, 5 rebounds
LSU basketball head coach Will Wade remains suspended.
He released a statement Thursday morning asking the LSU Board of Supervisors to lift the suspension.
LSU’s legal counsel released a statement of its own on the matter.
Wade was suspended by LSU athletic director Joe Alleva on Friday, Mar. 8.
