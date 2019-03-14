No. 1 seed LSU set to face No. 8 seed Florida in SEC Tournament

No. 1 seed LSU set to face No. 8 seed Florida in SEC Tournament
(Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne and Kirk Michelet | March 14, 2019 at 2:01 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 3:23 PM

NASHVILLE, TN (WAFB) - No. 1 seed LSU now knows it will face No. 8 seed Florida after the Gators beat No. 9 seed Arkansas, 66-50, in the SEC Tournament Thursday.

LSU basketball arrives for practice at Vanderbilt for SEC Tournament

LSU (26-5, 16-2) will take on Florida (18-14, 9-9) Friday at noon on ESPN.

Florida stopped a three-game losing streak with Thursday’s victory against the Razorbacks.

The Tigers, winners of five in a row, have played in seven overtime games this season, two of those games have come against Florida.

LSU and Florida split the two-game series 1-1.

The Gators won the first matchup against LSU in Baton Rouge, 82-77, and LSU bounced back to beat Florida in Gainesville, 79-78.

LSU basketball interim head coach Tony Benford talks about playing Florida in SEC Tournament

GAME 1 LEADERS:

Florida:

KeVaughn Allen: 21 points

Noah Locke: 15 points, 5 rebounds

Kevarrius Hayes: 10 points, 7 rebounds

LSU:

Skylar Mays: 18 points

Naz Reid: 16 points, 15 rebounds

Tremont Waters: 10 points

Kavell Bigby-Williams: 10 points, 6 rebounds

Maron Taylor: 10 points, 5 rebounds

GAME 2 LEADERS:

Florida:

Jaylen Hudson: 33 points

Keyontae Johnson: 15 points, 3 rebounds

Kevarrius Hayes: 8 points, 15 rebounds

LSU:

Javonte Smart: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

Skylar Mays: 11 points

Naz Reid: 9 points, 5 rebounds

LSU basketball head coach Will Wade remains suspended.

He released a statement Thursday morning asking the LSU Board of Supervisors to lift the suspension.

LSU’s legal counsel released a statement of its own on the matter.

Wade was suspended by LSU athletic director Joe Alleva on Friday, Mar. 8.

