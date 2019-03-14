No. 9 LSU softball run-rules Troy in 5 innings

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU did the bulk of its damage in the second inning to run-rule Troy, 11-0, in five innings Wednesday at Tiger Park.
Maribeth Gorsuch stayed in the circle the whole game, allowing only one hit. She struck out five and walked five. She improved to 6-0 on the season.
The Tigers (22-5, 3-1 SEC) put up two runs in the first inning. A double by Amanda Sanchez brought Aliyah Andrews home and then a single by Shemiah Sanchez sent Amanda Sanchez across the plate.
In the second inning, a double by Savannah Stewart scored Amber Serrett and Michaela Schlattman. That was just the beginning, as Andrews and Amanda Sanchez both scored again. A double by Elyse Thornhill scored two more runs for the Tigers to make it 8-0.
Doubles by both Amanda Sanchez and Amanda Doyle brought in three more runs for the 11-0 lead.
No. 9 LSU will host No. 7 Florida at Tiger Park at 6 p.m. Saturday. The game will stream live on SECN+.
