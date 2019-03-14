No. 10 LSU baseball opens SEC play Friday night against Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The struggling Tigers are hosting the Kentucky Wildcats in a three-game SEC series at Alex Box Stadium this weekend.
LSU has lost three out of its last four games and five of its last nine after starting the season 8-0.
The Tigers started the week with a loss to Northwestern State, 3-1, Tuesday in Natchitoches, but bounced back Wednesday against Texas Southern, 17-4.
The Wildcats have won five games in a row, including a sweep of Middle Tennessee and victories against Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky.
Records:
LSU: 12-5 (0-0 SEC)
Kentucky: 13-4 (0-0 SEC)
Rankings:
LSU: Collegiate Baseball 10, Perfect Game 14, Baseball America 11, D1 Baseball 13
Kentucky: Not ranked
The Wildcats are hitting .278 as a team with 37 doubles, 2 triples, 16 home runs and average 7.3 runs per game.
Kentucky’s Top Hitters:
Ryan Shinn: .368 batting average, 10 doubles, 3 home runs and 11 RBI
Jaren Shelby: .317 batting average, 5 doubles, 1 home run and 19 RBI
T.J. Collett: .303 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs and 23 RBI
The Tigers are hitting .297 as a team with 33 doubles, 2 triples, 20 home runs and average 8.2 runs per game.
LSU’s Top Hitters:
Josh Smith: .397 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 home run and 10 RBI
Antoine Duplantis: .368 batting average, 2 doubles, 5 home runs and 27 RBI
Zach Watson: .359 batting average, 7 doubles, 1 home run and 10 RBI
Daniel Cabrera: .316 batting average, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home run and 18 RBI
Pitching matchups and first pitch:
Game 1: Friday at 7 p.m.
UK: Zack Thompson (1-0, 2.78 ERA) vs LSU: Zack Hess (1-1, 4.91 ERA)
Game 2: Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
UK: Grant Macciocchi (1-0, 1.32 ERA) vs LSU: Cole Henry (0-0, 2.84 ERA)
Game 3: Sunday at 2 p.m.
UK: TBA vs LSU: Eric Walker (1-0, 6.92 ERA)
