2 men found dead in 2 separate homes in LA, TX in wake of hostage situation

(KSLA) - ArkLaTex authorities are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were discovered Thursday.
The body of a 75-year-old military veteran who appears to have been shot has been found in East Texas.
That discovery was made at a residence about a mile north of Don Long Road at Boggy Road, Harrison County sheriff’s Lt. Jay Webb said.
That’s about two miles northwest of Bethany, La., and about seven miles southwest of Greenwood, La.
About 17 miles to the east, the other man was found dead in a house in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Authorities have not said whether they think the two deaths are related.
And Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said it will be up to the Caddo coroner’s office to confirm whether the man found dead in Shreveport is James Salone.
The 56-year-old is suspected of shooting a man and holding a woman and her two children at gunpoint just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Salone allegedly broke into the house in the 10000 block of Springridge-Texas State Line Road where his ex-girlfriend and her two children, ages 12 and 14, lived with Terry Thomas, officials said.
They also say Salone tied up the woman and two youths, held them at gunpoint and fired several shots inside the residence, striking Thomas twice in the buttocks.
The Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Prator said.
“When the deputies arrived, a lot of things unfolded at the same time. The suspect actually came out of the house and shot at the hostages that were in the process of escaping. The person that had been shot that was in the woods was coming out at the same time.”
The gunman also shot at the law officers.
The deputies returned fire before the gunman retreated back inside the house.
“Then the suspect was able to climb out a window and escape.”
The woman and children escaped unhurt.
Authorities’ search for Salone led to the house on Pine Tree Drive in south Shreveport on Thursday morning, Prator said.
As a result, a nearby school - Woodlawn High - was placed on lockdown and neighbors of the residence were evacuated.
Authorities tried to talk him out of the house.
They eventually fired four rounds of tear gas into the dwelling, two in the front and two in the back.
They then sent a Shreveport Fire Department robot and later a K-9 into the dwelling.
“We were able to determine through the K-9 that there was someone in there and they were most probably deceased,” Prator said.
Meantime, detectives determined that the suspect in the home invasion left a stolen vehicle in a Shreveport park.
An attempt to contact that vehicle’s owner helped lead to the discovery of the gunshot victim in East Texas, the sheriff said.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating that man’s death as a homicide, Webb said.
“Investigators with Caddo Parish notified Harrison County at approximately 11:30 a.m. that a welfare check should be conducted at a residence on Boggy Road for a possible homicide victim,” says a statement from Harrison County authorities.
Patrol officers found the man dead in the kitchen of the residence with a suspected single gunshot wound, the statement adds.
“Details of the incident and a timeline are continuing to be pieced together between Caddo Parish and Harrison County authorities,” Webb said.
