Man’s body recovered from waterway in Tangipahoa Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 66-year-old man was killed in a boating accident in Tangipahoa Parish.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recovered the body of Edward Ridgel, of Tickfaw, from the South Manchac pass on Thursday.
Family members called authorities on Wednesday to report Ridgel was missing.
He launched his boat from North Pass Landing in the morning to go fishing, family members said.
Agents along with members of the Manchac Fire Department and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies immediately began searching for Ridgel.
A commercial crab fishermen spotted an unmanned 16-foot aluminum vessel in South Pass Manchac around 7:15 a.m.
Agents arrived on scene and found Ridgel’s body in the water around 7:45 a.m. about 30 feet from the boat.
The boat accident is under investigation. Investigators said he was not wearing a flotation device at the time of his recovery.
