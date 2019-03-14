Man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in 2015 hit-and-run

ST. JAMES PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A man accused of killing a woman in a 2015 hit-and-run crash has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide charges Monday.
On Mar. 8 2015, Brittany Harris, 25, of Vacherie, was killed at the intersection of Hwy. 3213 and Hwy. 3215 in St. James Parish.
Investigators at the scene of the crash say Corey Newton, 24, was driving east on LA Hwy 3125, while Harris was driving north on LA Hwy 3213. As both vehicles approached the intersection, Newton ran through the red light and struck Harris' vehicle on the driver's side. Her vehicle then left the road and hit a utility pole.
Harris was not wearing a seat belt at the time and suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
After the crash, Newton fled the scene on foot into a wooded area. He was taken into custody a short time later. Police say Newton’s blood-alcohol level was over 0.15 percent.
On Monday, Mar. 11, Newton pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide. He faces up to 30 years in state prison.
A sentencing hearing is tentatively set for June 10.
