Man accused of hiring people to steal from Home Depot, Lowe’s, then selling items on Amazon

EBRSO officials say Haynes is believed to have been involved in numerous retail thefts from August of 2018 to March of 2019. He allegedly hired people to steal from retail stores, including Home Depot and Lowe’s and would then sell the stolen merchandise on Amazon. The group targeted items such a chainsaws and high-end vacuum cleaners. The investigation showed Haynes deposited around $150,000 into his bank account from Amazon between July of 2018 and January of 2019.