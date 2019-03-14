LAWSUIT: Man claims rappers NBA Youngboy, Quando Rando attacked him in South Carolina

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Two rappers, Kendrell Gaulden, also known as “NBA Youngboy,” and Tyquian Bowman, also known as “Quando Rando,” were named in a lawsuit filed Monday, Mar. 13, for their alleged roles in a December 2018 attack at a performance in South Carolina.
During the performance, Gaulden and members of his entourage allegedly fought with an attendee who attempted to snatch the rapper’s chain. The group was escorted backstage, where the narrative of the lawsuit begins.
Carl Capers, who identified himself in the filing as a disc jockey for Gaulden and Bowman, in addition to a member of the tour management team, alleges Bowman demanded Capers return to an area in the venue where fights were ongoing to “secure” a member of Bowman’s entourage.
For reasons not explained in the lawsuit, Bowman began an alleged “unprovoked” and “violent” attack on Capers. Gaulden joined in, the lawsuit says. Capers’ attorney declined to comment when later asked by WAFB to clarify.
According to the lawsuit, Capers suffered a cracked tooth and a bloody face, among other injuries.
District Attorney Hillar Moore says he’d not seen the filing and therefore could not comment on it, however, he told WAFB if the filing becomes relevant to a motion filed to revoke Gaulden’s probation, he’d consider submitting it to the court.
Gaulden was accused of firing a gun multiple times during a drive-by shooting in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street on Nov. 2, 2016. He was originally charged with attempted first degree murder.
On Aug. 22, 2017, Gaulden was sentenced to ten years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Judge Bonnie Jackson suspended his sentence and placed him on active supervised probation for three years. The terms of his probation include remaining alcohol and drug free, serving 250 hours of court approved community service work or an anti-violence production, and to refrain from criminal conduct.
Gaulden was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida for a warrant that was issued for his arrest in Waycross, Georgia related to domestic violence charges.
Although Gaulden's probation violation could have sent him to jail to serve out his original sentence, Judge Jackson continued Gaulden's probation with special court ordered restrictions.
Those restrictions included:
- No social media postings
- Must reside in New Orleans
- Enroll in GED program
- Complete a domestic violence program with Greater Baton Rouge Services
- Have a GPS monitor installed
- Do not leave the state for at least six months
- Undergo counseling
- Complete community service work with New Orleans Mission
- Refrain from visiting any bars or clubs
Gaulden was arrested again Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 after an incident at the Hyatt House in downtown Atlanta.
Moore filed a motion to have Gaulden’s probation revoked due to two incidents on Feb 22., but the hearing was postponed until May 17.
Attempts to reach attorneys representing Gaulden and Bowman were not successful.
It remains unclear why the lawsuit was filed in Baton Rouge when the alleged crime took place in South Carolina.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.