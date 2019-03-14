First Look: ‘Red Stick Social’ setting the stage for entertainment in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One of the most anticipated openings in Baton Rouge’s Mid City neighborhood is right around the corner.
Red Stick Social, an entertainment hub located within the Electric Depot campus, is expected to open April 15, according to owner Robert Lay during a small media tour Thursday.
The three-floor, 35,000 square foot building will feature a lounge area and stage area on the ground floor. The second level includes six 55-foot bowling lanes, where food service will be available. The third level will serve primarily as an event and also has four bowling lanes as well as a small conference room.
Lay said he’s working with his team to determine whether bowlers will be charged per hour or per game. He also said it’s likely that, initially, those interested in hitting the lanes with their friends and family will need to make a reservation in advance.
During the tour, Lay said he wants to create an experience that feels like the “extension of your kitchen." Lay said he hopes the space will work not just for evening events, but also day events since there are plans to include a limited breakfast menu.
The entertainment venue’s head chef, George Sittig, will serve up classic Louisiana cuisine as well as other go-to’s, including sliders, burgers, salads and flatbreads. Sittig was born and raised in Lafayette, and spent some time cooking in the Caribbean.
Officials with Red Stick Social were eyeing a grand opening date in February, however, redeveloping the over 100-year-old building caused some delays, according to SASSO Director of Public Relations Chris Trahan, who’s handling marketing for the facility.
Red Stick Social is part of the Electric Depot property, which was formerly an Entergy site that was later donated to the city. The building next to Red Stick Social will include retail space on the ground floor and 10 one-bedroom apartments on the second floor.
