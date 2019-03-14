FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly temps expected Friday, Saturday

We could still pick up a lingering shower or two into Saturday’s pre-dawn hours, but the rains should be gone in time for Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, the Wearin’ of the Green. Saturday starts off cool, in the mid to upper 40s, with afternoon temperatures only reaching around 60° or so under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures at parade time will be in the 50s, so be sure to dress for it.