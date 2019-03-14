FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly temps expected Friday, Saturday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Winds will shift to the northwest and north Thursday evening behind the passing cold front, but that will not bring an end to the rains. The First Alert Forecast maintains isolated showers across the WAFB region overnight with scattered rains returning Friday morning. Rather than sweep out the rains and deliver clear skies Friday, the forecast remains unsettled for just about the entire day.
It will be cooler, however, with low in the 50s for Friday’s daybreak and temperatures only getting into the low 60s for the afternoon. Set rain chances over the course of the day at 50 to 60 percent, with many neighborhoods getting more rain Friday than they did with Thursday’s front.
We could still pick up a lingering shower or two into Saturday’s pre-dawn hours, but the rains should be gone in time for Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, the Wearin’ of the Green. Saturday starts off cool, in the mid to upper 40s, with afternoon temperatures only reaching around 60° or so under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures at parade time will be in the 50s, so be sure to dress for it.
It stays cool Sunday too, with morning lows in the low 40s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s, but we should get some decent sunshine Sunday, making for a nice day.
The First Alert Forecast calls for a run of dry weather for all of the upcoming work week (Mar. 18 through 22). Look for highs in the upper 60s to near 70° Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with low 70s Thursday and Friday. We are expecting mainly sunny skies for the first half of the week, becoming partly cloudy into Thursday and Friday.
Our extended forecast for next Saturday and Sunday (Mar. 23 and 24) currently shows a slight chance of rain Saturday with scattered rains Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.