Embezzlement allegation update to be released today by OLOL about former foundation president

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake Hospital says it plans to provide an update Thursday on the embezzlement allegations against former OLOL Foundation President John Paul Fuenes.
A hospital spokesman says OLOL will release a written statement at some point Thursday. The Baton Rouge Business Report reported this week that a firm hired by the hospital has completed a forensic audit of hospital records.
Fuenes was fired last year and accused of embezzling foundation funds.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.