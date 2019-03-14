Drew Brees restructures, clears cap space, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has restructured his contract to shave money off of his salary cap number, according to Ben Volin at the Boston Globe.
The move frees up money that could help the Saints sign another free agent this year, or keep backup QB Teddy Bridgewater, who is being courted by the Miami Dolphins.
This adds another voidable year to Brees’ contract, which means he’s essentially getting his money in a quasi-signing bonus.
The Saints are also reportedly bringing in two more top free agents.
