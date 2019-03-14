DOTD announces bid results for construction projects at Southern University, among others

(WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced bid results for 16 construction projects around the state, including ones at Southern University, in Livingston Parish, and for one of the Plaquemine ferries.
“We’re continuing to move forward with infrastructure improvements within our state. The safety of motorists in Louisiana is out top priority, and we will continue to improve out transportation system to the best of our ability with the resources that we have,” said DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson.
Pavement/Overlay Projects
- Drainage, erosion, and road improvements at Southern University in EBR Parish - $4,968,333.54
- Patching on LA 16 between Colton Creek and LA 64 in Livingston Parish - $1,020,257.20
Other Projects
- Dry docking, inspection, repairs, and painting of the St. Francisville, one of the Plaquemine ferries - $838,900
Other projects includes ones in numerous other parishes, including Jefferon, Natchitoches, Sabine, Concordia, Morehouse, Webster, DeSoto, Jefferson Davis, Calcasieu, and St. Tammany.
