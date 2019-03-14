Denham Springs couple charged in death of toddler

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - A Denham Springs woman and her fiance have been charged for the homicide of her two-year-old child, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
Officers responded to the couple’s home on March 8 after receiving a call about the child being unresponsive.
Detective Amber Fairburn, a police department spokesperson, said officers found the child with head trauma in critical condition upon arrival She was rushed to Our Lady Of The Lake hospital in Baton Rouge, LA.
The child’s mother, Kelsey Barth, 23, and her fiance, Shane Posey, 22, were initially arrested on March 8 on charges of felony cruelty to juveniles, and fugitive warrants.
Fairburn said the child succumbed to her injuries and died on March 11. The charge against Posey was upgraded to first-degree murder and the charge against Barth was upgraded to negligent homicide.
This is a developing news story. WAFB’s Austin Kemker will have a live update on 9News at Noon.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.