2 teens arrested after double shooting on N Acadian

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
UPDATE - MAR. 12
Two people have been arrested in connection with a a double shooting on N Acadian Thruway on Mar. 10.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Chole Tucker, 18, and Breonjeane Clark, 19, have bother been arrested. Clark is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and illegal use of weapons. Tucker faces two counts of principal to attempted first degree murder.
ORIGINAL STORY
Two people were injured in a shooting that took place in the 3400 block of N Acadian Thruway near Ozark Street, emergency officials say.
Initial calls about the shooting went out just after 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10 . Emergency officials said one person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The second person was listed only as “stable.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
