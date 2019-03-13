Southern men’s basketball season ends in 80-70 loss to Texas Southern in SWAC Tournament

HOUSTON, TX (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team could not repeat its performance from Saturday night and fell 80-70 to Texas Southern in the SWAC Tournament.
Richard Lee led the Jags with 13 points. Brendon Brooks had 12 points. Alex Ennis chipped in 10.
The Tigers had five players score in double figures, led by Devocio Butler, who had 16. Jalyn Patterson finished with a double-double on 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Texas Southern shot 47.5 percent from the field to Southern’s 43.6 percent.
The Tigers also outrebounded the Jags, 43-31. Of those, Texas Southern pulled down 14 offensive rebounds.
Southern shot 71.4 percent from the free throw line.
