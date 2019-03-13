Southern Law School teams up with National Urban League to promote 2020 census participation

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It comes around once every ten years. The federal government is launching the next census in 2020.
Southern University’s Law School and the National Urban League teamed up to host a round table discussion on the importance of filling out the census and discuss why it’s more than just a head count.
“The first thing and the most important thing that we can do as a community is make sure that everyone is counted,” said East Baton Rouge State Rep. Ted James. “Everyone in the family is counted and make sure that we have information on the ground so that the community organizations can help families, so we can help Baton Rouge secure the necessary resources that we need.”
The census count begins in March of 2020. Residents should receive an invitation to respond in the mail. People will be able to respond online, by phone, or by filling out the form and mailing it back.
