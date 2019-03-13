Shaker Heights cops called for screaming boy running down street; he was just celebrating the Odell Beckham Jr. trade (audio)

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham catches a pass before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard)
By Chris Anderson | March 13, 2019 at 11:42 AM CDT - Updated March 13 at 4:27 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A young Cleveland Browns fan may have been a little too excited Tuesday night after hearing about the team’s newest acquisition.

Shaker Heights police say a resident called 911 after 10 p.m. to report a person running up and down the street screaming.

Officers responded and learned that it was actually a juvenile male who said he was celebrating the Cleveland Browns trading for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“After everyone shared their combined excitement, the future General Manager for the Browns quietly returned to his residence to resume his festivities without disturbing the neighbors," Shaker Heights police posted on Facebook.

Others celebrated with fireworks.

Radio personality Ken Carman filled Cleveland’s skies with fireworks after learning that Beckham was shipped to the Browns.

