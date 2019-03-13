1 person in critical condition after vehicle overturns on I-110

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One person is in critical condition after a wreck on the interstate Wednesday morning.
The wreck happened just before 6:15 a.m. Wednesday morning on I-110 at Hwy. 19 (Scotland Avenue). One vehicle was reportedly overturned.
Sources say one person was transported in critical condition.
There were intermittent lane closures as crews worked to remove the wrecked vehicle from lanes of travel.
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
