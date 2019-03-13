Ohio bar plans Super Bowl party after Cleveland Browns acquire Odell Beckham Jr.

By Randy Buffington | March 13, 2019 at 4:16 AM CDT - Updated March 13 at 12:30 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland imploded Tuesday night after the announcement that Odell Beckham Jr. would be a Cleveland Brown.

With the acquisition of Beckham, the Browns have become heavy favorites to win the AFC North.

But some fans have even higher hopes, hopes for a Super Bowl run.

The Jailhouse Taverne in Grafton is on the optimistic side and have plans in place for a Super Bowl party.

They aren’t the only ones with a bright idea

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Cleveland gave up a first-round pick (No. 17 overall) the second of the Browns’ third-round picks (No. 95) and sent safety Jabrill Peppers to the New York Giants.

The 26-year-old wide receiver is in the prime of his career, he finished with 1,052 yards, 77 receptions and 6 touchdowns in 2018.

He’s one of the most explosive guys in the league, and social media reactions matched his energy.

It’s hard to argue the last tweet, so far this off-season the Browns have added Odell Beckham, Olivier Vernon, Kareem Hunt and Sheldon Richardson.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield will have more than enough threats on the outside to capitalize in the redzone.

Beckham is also reuniting with his good friend and LSU teammate Jarvis Landry.

