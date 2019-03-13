New Denham Springs Elementary will be first two-story elementary school in Livingston Parish

School officials say the school’s 21st century design will include more collaborative learning spaces, better security, more natural lighting, and greater capacity for technology. The design will also pay homage to the community’s history with an exterior design that complements the nearby Historic District and will be similar to the original Denham Springs High School that was located at the site of the elementary school and destroyed by fire in January of 1950. The new school was designed by Ziler Architects of Lafayette.