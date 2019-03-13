Mark Ingram to sign with Baltimore Ravens, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints running back Mark Ingram is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN football insiders.
The deal is expected to be worth $15 million over three years.
The Saints signed former Vikings running back Latavius Murray to a four-year deal, essentially ending Ingram’s run with New Orleans.
Ingram, who was drafted by the Saints out of Alabama, finished his career in New Orleans with more than 6,000 yards and 50 touchdowns.
