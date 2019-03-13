LSU softball takes on Troy in Tiger Park

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU softball opened up SEC action against Texas A&M with a series victory. The No. 9/8 Tigers team (21-5, 2-1 SEC) will take a midweek break from conference play to face Troy (18-8, 2-1 Sun Belt) Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Tiger Park.
The game will stream live on SECN+ and the WatchESPN app with Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard on the call.
The Tigers are going into the game with 21-5 record. The Tigers defeated the Aggies 17-3 in five innings on Friday and followed their 11th shutout for the season Saturday, downing the Aggies, 7-0. LSU fell in game three 6-5. During the series LSU scored a total of 29 runs, and the most runs scored in an SEC series in program history.
Amanda Sanchez, who earned SEC Player of the Week, is leading the Tigers with a .492 batting average. She led the Tigers on the weekend with a .700 mark against the Aggies with two home runs, five RBI’s and four runs scored.
In the circle for LSU, Shelby Wickersham leads the Tigers with a 7-1 record and a 1.30 ERA. She currently owns three shutouts. Shelbi Sunseri is hitting a .467 on the year with 11 home runs, 35 RBI’s, and 69 total bases. In the circle, she is 6-3 and went 2-0 last week with a shutout over Texas A&M, her fourth on the year.
The Tigers have an 8-0 record over Troy. The last time the two teams met was in 2017 when the Tigers claimed a 11-1 six-inning victory over the Trojans. Head coach Beth Torina is 9-7 against the Trojans. She is 3-0 against the Trojans as the Tigers head coach and 6-7 when she was the head coach at FIU.
The Trojans come into the game with an 18-8 record and a 2-1 record in the Sun Belt. They opened up conference play with ULM on Friday, downing the Warhawks, 8-0 in game one and 6-1 in the rubber match. They fell in game two, 4-1.
