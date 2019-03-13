LSU softball moves up in National Polls

LSU softball moves up in National Polls
LSU Softball (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Amanda Lindsley | March 13, 2019 at 6:14 AM CDT - Updated March 13 at 6:14 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU softball team continues to remain in the Top 10 of both national polls this week, moving up one spot to No. 9 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll and one spot to No. 8 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.

The Tigers have been ranked in every week since the end of the 2014 season. LSU has earned a total of 498 points in the NFCA poll. In the ESPN/USA Softball poll, the Tigers picked up 342 points.

LSU plays at home this week, hosting Troy Wednesday at 6 p.m. before taking on No. 7/7 Florida Saturday through Monday.

2019 USA Today / NFCA Division ITop 25 Coaches Poll – March 12

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2019 Record, Prev. Ranking

1, UCLA (27), 795, 22-1, 2

2, Oklahoma, 745, 20-2, 3

3, Florida State (3), 738, 25-2, 1

4, Alabama (2), 712, 25-0, 5

5, Washington, 662, 22-3, 6

6, Tennessee, 649, 18-3, 7

7, Florida, 612, 22-4, 4

8, Georgia, 551, 23-3, 8

9, LSU, 498, 21-5, 10

10, Louisiana, 488, 18-3, 11

11, Texas, 474, 21-5, 9

12, Arizona, 442, 17-7, 12

13, Texas Tech, 389, 24-1, 1

14, Arkansas, 362, 19-4, 14

15, Kentucky, 323, 15-7, 18

16, South Carolina, 294, 18-5, 13

17, Arizona State, 271, 19-7, 16

18, Oklahoma State, 255, 18-5, 19

19, Indiana, 233, 21-3, 17

20, Auburn, 219, 22-4, 20

21, Minnesota, 190, 15-7, 22

22, James Madison, 162, 11-5, 21

23, Wisconsin, 118, 21-3, 23

24, Boise State, 46, 18-2, RV

25, Michigan, 27, 12-10, 25

2019 ESPN.com / USA SoftballTop 25 Coaches Poll – March 12

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), 2019 Record, Prev. Ranking, Points

1. UCLA (16), 22-1, 494, 2

2. Oklahoma (1), 20-2, 458, 3

3. Florida State, 25-2, 457, 1

4. Alabama (3), 25-0, 450, 5

5. Tennessee, 18-3, 411, 7

6. Washington, 22-3, 394, 6

7. Florida, 22-4, 379, 4

8. LSU, 21-5, 342, 9

9. Georgia, 23-3, 337, 8

10. Texas Tech, 24-1, 288, 14

11. Louisiana, 18-3, 282, 12

12. Arizona, 18-7, 273, 13

13. Texas, 21-5, 265, 10

14. Oklahoma State, 18-5, 192, 18

15. Indiana, 21-3, 171, 16

16. Auburn, 22-4, 169, 19

17. Arkansas, 19-4, 165, 15

18. Kentucky, 15-7, 152, 22

19. Arizona State, 19-7, 149, 17

20. South Carolina, 18-5, 140, 11

21. Minnesota, 15-7, 121, RV

22. Wisconsin, 21-3, 103, 20

23. James Madison, 11-5, 85, 21

24. Michigan, 12-10, 57, 23

25. Virginia Tech, 18-4, 39, RV

For additional ranking information click here.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.