LSU holds symposium to discuss issues facing women in politics

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Another debate about women in politics took the spotlight Wednesday at LSU as a group discussed the barriers facing women and the progress they’ve already made.
One of the panelists even points to the recent discussion in Louisiana over using campaign funds for childcare. She says when women make a decision to get into politics, issues like this that deal with societal expectations often make a woman’s job harder.
“We just talked about the simple challenges around appearance for women. Everything from whether you wear a skirt to a panel or a pair of pants, and those are certainly not issues that men traditionally have to think about,” said Dr. Wendy Smooth, American politics scholar.
The panel says more women are running for office, allowing them to have a much bigger voice and create bigger change.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.