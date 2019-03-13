LSU football enters Week 2 of spring practice

LSU Spring Practice (Source: Kevin Batiste)
By Josh Auzenne | March 12, 2019 at 9:01 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 9:01 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU spring football has started week two of practices.

Outside linebacker Michael Divinity said he’s grown into a confident veteran, ready to lead now that Devin White is gone.

Quarterback Myles Brennan said he could have transferred but decided he wanted to honor his commitment to play for LSU and wait his turn.

Safety Grant Delpit spoke for the first time since he inherited the No. 7 jersey, once worn by former defensive backs Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu.

