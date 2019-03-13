Large-scale Baton Rouge drug dealer pleads guilty in federal court

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A member of a large drug trafficking network in Baton Rouge has been convicted, reports United States Attorney Brandon Fremin.
Henry Hayes, 42, of Baton Rouge, was charged as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local drug trafficking investigation involving heroin, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and firearms.
On Mar. 13, Hayes appeared before U.S. Chief Judge Shelly Dick and pleaded guilty to the following charges:
- Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin and crack cocaine
- Distribution of heroin and crack cocaine
- Possession with the intent to distribute heroin and crack cocaine
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Officials with the Department of Justice say starting in January of 2017 and continuing through July of 2017, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the drug dealing activities of James Christian Hull. During the investigation, agent identified Hayes as one of Hull’s suppliers. Hayes supplied Hull with heroin and crack cocaine, which Hull then distributed.
On June 13, 2017, agents executed a search warrant and found numerous guns, large amounts of heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine, as well as $138,293 in cash at Hayes’ home in Baton Rouge.
The DOJ says Hayes was previously convicted in East Baton Rouge Parish for possession of ecstasy and sentenced to serve two and a half years in jail.
On July 10, 2018, Hull pleaded guilty as well to various drug charges. As part of the plea, Hull admitted to being the leader of a drug dealing ring involving 21 dealers underneath him who operated in the Baton Rouge area.
“The conviction of another member of this drug gang demonstrates the success that can be realized by cooperation of federal, state, and local law enforcement. I want to thank our prosecutors and all of the law enforcement agencies involved in this prosecution,” said Fremin.
