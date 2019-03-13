JPSO: Fourth victim dies from injuries in Terrytown hammer attack

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that a fourth victim in last week’s brutal hammer attack in Terrytown has died from her injuries.
Officials say 14-year-old Nashawna Riley succumbed to her injuries Wednesday morning.
Nashawna was considered brain dead on Tuesday.
Her mother, Kristina Riley, her brother Ayden and cousin De’ryona Encalade were killed on March 11 after Kristina’s boyfriend, Terrance Leonard, allegedly used a hammer to beat them.
A 12-year-old female victim was also injured in the attack. She remains at a local hospital in stable condition.
JPSO says Leonard will now be charged with an additional count of first degree murder.
