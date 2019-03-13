It’s officially official: Odell Beckham Jr. will wear brown and orange in Cleveland this season; jerseys go on sale

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The insiders, analysts, players, coaches and everyone east of the Mississippi was right--the Cleveland Browns have added star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to their roster.
Cleveland acquired Beckham Jr. and defensive end Olivier Vernon in a trade that sent right guard Kevin Zeitler and safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants.
Cleveland also sent its 2019 first-round pick (17th overall) and the 2019 third-round selection (95th overall) they acquired in a 2018 trade with the New England Patriots.
